Live
- Varun Chakravarthy Added to India’s ODI Squad for 2025 Series Against England
- Larissa Bonesi Reacts to Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood Announcement, Calls Him "Number 1"
- BBMP to Relocate 52 Unscientific Bus Stops in Bengaluru to Improve Traffic Flow
- Damodara Minister Speaks on SC Categorization and 30-Year Struggle Resolution
- Delimitation of Parliamentary-Assembly Constituencies 2026
- Zuari Finserv Expands Operations with New Office in Noida
- Bengaluru Budget 2025: Missing Projects and Allocations Raise Concerns
- iPhone SE4 Launch Expected in April: Key Features, Design and Price
- Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Company in Hyderabad’s Charlapalli Industrial Area
- Nirmala Sitharaman Confirms No Plan to Abolish Old Tax System
Just In
Man Detained for Making Bomb Threat Call to Telangana Secretariat
A bomb threat at Telangana Secretariat caused panic but was later confirmed as a hoax. Security remains tight after the suspect’s arrest, alongside a separate breach involving fake employee IDs.
A bomb threat call made to the Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad on Tuesday created panic. The police identified the caller as Syed Mir Mohammad Ali, a resident of Langar House. He was taken into custody and questioned by the Special Protection Force (SPF) and Saifabad police.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Syed Mir Mohammad Ali had previously filed a petition with the government concerning an issue related to a dargah. Frustrated with the lack of response from authorities, he allegedly resorted to making the threat call.
Following a thorough search of the Secretariat premises, security personnel confirmed that there was no explosive device. The incident led to heightened security, but normal operations resumed once the threat was deemed a hoax.
Security measures at the Telangana Secretariat have been under continuous review. Until October 2024, the Telangana Special Police managed security responsibilities. Since then, the Telangana Special Protection Force (SPF) has taken over, with Commandant Devidas overseeing operations as Chief Security Officer.
A total of 212 SPF personnel are deployed to safeguard the premises. Additionally, Hyderabad Commissionerate Police manage law and order, traffic regulation, and emergency response through the Octopus Quick Reaction Team.
In a separate security breach, a man posing as a government employee was apprehended within the Telangana Secretariat. Acting on intelligence inputs, security officials identified suspicious movements and monitored the individual.
Upon verification, the suspect was found to be using a fake employee ID. SPF Intelligence ASI Yusuf and Head Constable Anjaneyulu detained the individual and handed him over to the authorities.
Further investigations revealed that the suspect, identified as Bhaskar Rao from Khammam, had obtained a fake Secretariat employee ID. The police traced the source of the fake identification to V. Prashanth, a Section Officer in the Minority Department, who had allegedly created a counterfeit ID for Bhaskar Rao’s driver, Ravi.