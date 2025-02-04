Man Detained for Making Bomb Threat Call to Telangana Secretariat

A bomb threat call made to the Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad on Tuesday created panic. The police identified the caller as Syed Mir Mohammad Ali, a resident of Langar House. He was taken into custody and questioned by the Special Protection Force (SPF) and Saifabad police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Syed Mir Mohammad Ali had previously filed a petition with the government concerning an issue related to a dargah. Frustrated with the lack of response from authorities, he allegedly resorted to making the threat call.

Following a thorough search of the Secretariat premises, security personnel confirmed that there was no explosive device. The incident led to heightened security, but normal operations resumed once the threat was deemed a hoax.

Security measures at the Telangana Secretariat have been under continuous review. Until October 2024, the Telangana Special Police managed security responsibilities. Since then, the Telangana Special Protection Force (SPF) has taken over, with Commandant Devidas overseeing operations as Chief Security Officer.

A total of 212 SPF personnel are deployed to safeguard the premises. Additionally, Hyderabad Commissionerate Police manage law and order, traffic regulation, and emergency response through the Octopus Quick Reaction Team.

In a separate security breach, a man posing as a government employee was apprehended within the Telangana Secretariat. Acting on intelligence inputs, security officials identified suspicious movements and monitored the individual.

Upon verification, the suspect was found to be using a fake employee ID. SPF Intelligence ASI Yusuf and Head Constable Anjaneyulu detained the individual and handed him over to the authorities.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect, identified as Bhaskar Rao from Khammam, had obtained a fake Secretariat employee ID. The police traced the source of the fake identification to V. Prashanth, a Section Officer in the Minority Department, who had allegedly created a counterfeit ID for Bhaskar Rao’s driver, Ravi.