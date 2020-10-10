Man dies after being collapsed in rainwater in Hyderabad

A man died in the cellar of a shopping complex after being trapped in the rainwater on Friday night at Musheerabad. He was identified as Raj Kumar (54), who worked at Telangana High Court.

B Raj Kumar had gone to the supermarket on Friday night when it was raining heavily. When the rains stopped, Raj Kumar went into the cellar and was trapped in the water which entered after heavy rains, the police said.

The GHMC with the help of disaster response force took out the body from the cellar and shift to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. It is yet to be learned if the Raj Kumar died of electrocution or asphyxiation.

Hyderabad city has witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday night till 8 pm. Around 15.1 cm of rainfall has been recorded. Low-lying areas and roads were inundated with rainwater disrupting the traffic flow.