Man dies at a resort in Vikarabad

Vikarabad: In an unfortunate incident, a man died while participating in a danger game at a resort near Vikarabad. The incident took place on Saturday evening.



A few youths of Hyderabad went to Moon Light resort at Godhumaguda near Vikarabad on Saturday evening. The resort organisers conducted a game, in which the participants have to search and get the objects hidden by them. As part of the game, the organisers hid an item in a well. A man jumped into the well to get the ball, but he didn't come out even after some time. The organisers found out that the man was dead.

Upon getting information, police inspected the spot and filed a case. The body was shifted to Vikarabad Government Hospital for post-mortem. Investigation is going on.

The Moon Light, adventure club, is allegedly do not have permission to conduct danger games.