Man dies by suicide after killing wife, daughter

Hyderabad: In an incident, a man killed his wife and 10-month-old daughter before ending his life at his residence in Bowenpally, Secunderabad, on Sunday.

Acting on credible information, the police rushed to the scene and found the bodies of a woman and her daughter. According to the police, Ganesh strangled his wife Swapna and daughter Nakshatra to death. He later killed himself by jumping before a moving train at

Suchitra. The preliminary investigation revealed that the man committed the murders due to suspicions about his wife's character.

He was an autorickshaw driver, and the family had migrated from Maharashtra a few years ago. A police officer of Bowenpally police station said they had registered a case and took up further investigation.