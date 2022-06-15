Man dies in mysterious circumstances in Nagari, family members suspect murder

In a tragic incident, the man who went missing on the 9th of this month died under suspicious circumstances. According to family members, Vijay (22) from Kothapet of Nagari municipal area runs a flower shop locally under the name Lakshmi Decorators and Events.

On the 9th of this month, he laid flowers for several wedding ceremonies and suddenly disappeared. The family members immediately complained to the police. On the 10th of this month, Vijay, who was running out of a lodge in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, drank poison and shouted for help. He was rushed to a hospital where he was treated for four days and died on Tuesday morning. Vellore police are investigating a complaint lodged by a family member over his death.

Vijay does flower decorations and event for average cost and it is learned that there were also disputes with some traders in Tamil Nadu over the issue. Locals believe that this was the cause of his death. The deceased is survived with wife and his family members were moved to tears as he was dead a week before his birthday.