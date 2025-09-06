Man Dies While Dancing During Ganesh Immersion in Narayanpet

Narayanpet: A tragic incident unfolded during the Ganesh immersion procession in Narayanpet district headquarters on Friday, as a 45-year-old man, Shyasanpalli Shekhar from Burudivada, collapsed while dancing in front of the Ganesh idol.

According to eyewitnesses, Shekhar was enthusiastically participating in the immersion procession and collapsed suddenly during the celebrations. Sub-Inspector Venkateshwarlu, who was on duty nearby, responded immediately and shifted him to a private hospital. The SI personally administered CPR and attempted mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Despite the efforts, doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival.

Shekhar was employed as a waterman in the local municipality on an outsourcing basis. He is survived by his wife Jayamma, two daughters—Rajamma and Maheshwari—and a son, Shashi.

Locals suspect that excessive noise pollution during the festivities may have triggered a cardiac arrest. They also expressed concern over the lack of adequate medical facilities in the vicinity, which may have delayed timely treatment.