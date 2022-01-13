Man drowns in Manjeera dam in Sangareddy

In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old man drowned here at Manjeera dam near Sangareddy on Thursday morning. The victim was identified as Bharmavath Nehru.



According to the police, Nehru, a resident of Ryalamadugu in Narayankhed mandal ventured into the water today morning and drowned as he did not know swimming. Nehru was working with MSN Pharmaceuticals Limited.



After being alerted by the locals, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Nehru was survived by wife and an 8-month-old daughter.



The Sangareddy Rural police registered a case and shifted the body for autopsy. An investigation is underway.



Four days ago, a man was drowned in a tank when he entered the water to catch some birds at Rudraram village in Mirudoddi Mandal. The incident took place when the man swam across the tank to reach a place to set up some traps to catch the birds the other side of the tank

