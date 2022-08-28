Man found dead at Minister’s camp office in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: In a shocking incident, the personal assistant working in the house of State Legislative Affairs Department, R&B Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy Devender, died suspiciously on Saturday at Velpur mandal headquarters in Nizamabad district.

Devender's death in the Minister's house has become a topic of discussion locally. ACP Prabhakar Rao said that love affair was the reason behind the suicide. Police officer Prabhakar believes that Devender hanged himself at night in the MLA camp office. ACP said that Devender's body was shifted to the hospital for legal formalities and post-mortem and further details will be revealed in the post-mortem investigation.