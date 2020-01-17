Man found dead in Nagarkurnool, extramarital affair suspected

A man was found dead at a married woman's house here at Nagarkurnool on Thursday.

According to SI Madhava Reddy, Sharath Kumar Reddy (25), a native of Nallavelli in Nagarkurnool district was working in a private firm in Hyderabad. He has gone to his native place for Sankranti festival and was found dead in a married woman's home in Raghavendra colony.

On learning his son's condition, Sharath's father Chandra Reddy rushed to the place and shifted him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, the police enquired about the incident and shifted the body to the government hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Sharath was in an affair with a married woman, the SI said.