Man from Nalgonda dies in Dubai
A man from Nalgonda who went to Mali for work died with illness in Dubai on Monday. Madar Goud (50), is a native of Urumadla in Chityal mandal of Nalgonda district.
He went to Mali country where he worked as a borewell driller. Madar is said to have fallen ill and decided to return home. He boarded a flight to Hyderabad on Monday, however, his condition deteriorated following which the flight staff made emergency landing in Dubai and shifted him to a hospital.
Madar died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dubai at 11.50 pm on Monday.
The family of the deceased requested the government to help them in bringing back the body to Nalgonda.
