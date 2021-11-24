Man from Nalgonda dies in Dubai

A man from Nalgonda who went to Mali for work died with illness in Dubai on Monday. Madar Goud (50), is a native of Urumadla in Chityal mandal of Nalgonda district.

He went to Mali country where he worked as a borewell driller. Madar is said to have fallen ill and decided to return home. He boarded a flight to Hyderabad on Monday, however, his condition deteriorated following which the flight staff made emergency landing in Dubai and shifted him to a hospital.



Madar died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dubai at 11.50 pm on Monday.



The family of the deceased requested the government to help them in bringing back the body to Nalgonda.