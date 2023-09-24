Man from Warangal takes out peaceful rally in support of Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad : Unable to digest the arrest of his favorite political leader and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Chennoju Raghubabu from Warangal district took initiation wearing black clothes and walked on bare feet. On September 19, he took initiation in Bhadrakali temple and carried TDP scarf and party flag around his neck and took out peace rally.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the initiation will continue till the release of Chandrababu. He joined the Chandrababu Yuva Sena in his 16th year and undertook many service programs. Still continuing in TDP, he is known as a big fan of Chandrababu.