- Citizens are provided with the best medical services in the country
- ‘PeddhaKapu’ actor Virat shares about his ground work to get into the character
- PM Modi launches 9 Vande Bharat trains, says stations to be developed in next 25 yrs to be called Amrit Bharat stations
- Madam Sarpanch: Panchayats change profile of women in Maha politics
- Gujarat: Man. nephew drown during Ganesh idol immersion
- From Aishwarya Rai to Manushi Chillar; have A look at India’s former Miss World’s
- Oppn thinking about election in a fundamentally different way: Rahul
- Amid strained ties with TN BJP unit, EPS to hold key party meet
- 31 injured as passenger train hits cargo train in Pakistan's Punjab
- Study shows our gut microbes may determine bone health
Man from Warangal takes out peaceful rally in support of Chandrababu Naidu
He joined the Chandrababu Yuva Sena in his 16th year and undertook many service programs. Still continuing in TDP, he is known as a big fan of Chandrababu
Hyderabad : Unable to digest the arrest of his favorite political leader and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Chennoju Raghubabu from Warangal district took initiation wearing black clothes and walked on bare feet. On September 19, he took initiation in Bhadrakali temple and carried TDP scarf and party flag around his neck and took out peace rally.
Speaking on this occasion, he said that the initiation will continue till the release of Chandrababu. He joined the Chandrababu Yuva Sena in his 16th year and undertook many service programs. Still continuing in TDP, he is known as a big fan of Chandrababu.
