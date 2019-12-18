Trending :
Man held for stealing auto-rickshaw trolley in Hyderabad

A man was arrested by the Shahinayathgunj police for involving in the theft of an auto-rickshaw trolley on Wednesday.

Auto-rickshaw that was stolen and two mobile phones have been seized from him. S Rajesh (20), a resident of Hafeezpet went to Jummerat Bazar on Tuesday and noticed the vehicle belonging to one Satish.

Rajesh managed to start the vehicle with a duplicate key and stole it. A complaint was lodged by Satish with the police on his vehicle missing.

On Wednesday, the offender was caught during a regular vehicle check at MJ Bridge. He also confessed to stealing two vehicles from Jummerat Bazar a few days ago.

