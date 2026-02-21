Man held for using fake number plate to evade fines



The Hyderabad City Traffic Police registered a criminal case and apprehended a forty-six year old man from First Lancer for using a fake number plate instead of his vehicle's original registration. Langar Houz police arrested Arif Khan for misusing the complainant’s registration details. According to the police, the complainant Shaik Imran, the legitimate owner of a Honda Activa bearing registration TS13EX3358, approached the authorities with a grievance regarding illegal traffic challans being generated against his vehicle.

During the subsequent inspection and verification, it was found that the accused used the fake number plate TS13EX3358 on his Honda Activa instead of his original registration TS13FA0954. This was done with the clear intention of misleading enforcement authorities and misusing the complainant’s registration number. Joint Commissioner of Police Traffic Joel Davis stated that due to this act, the accused committed multiple violations, resulting in twelve traffic challans being wrongly generated against the legitimate owner.

Consequently, FIR 29/2026 has been registered at Langar Houz Police Station under sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is currently in progress. The Hyderabad Traffic Police cautioned the public that using fake or tampered number plates is a serious punishable offence. Authorities are now equipped with advanced technological systems, including CCTV surveillance and ANPR cameras, to detect such fraud and track vehicle movements effectively. Citizens are advised to report any suspected misuse of registration plates through the official e-challan website, email, or the dedicated traffic WhatsApp mobile number 8712661690 to ensure such offenders are brought to justice immediately.