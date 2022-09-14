Man held in Mumbai for raping Telugu actress on pretext of marriage

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade police arrested a fitness trainer on Tuesday based on a complaint of a Telugu actress. The accused was identified as Aditya Ajay Kapoor. In the complaint, the victim informed police that she came in contact with Aditya at a residence of common friend. Later, both became close friends.

The 24-year-old claimed that the accused raped her several times between 2021 and 2022 in Mumbai and Goa by promising to marry her. When she asked him to marry, he made lame excuses and later abused and assaulted her physically. Even, the accused threatened actress to make her private pictures public and kill her. As she was unable to bear harassment, the actress lodged a complaint.

The police confirmed that Aditya's mobile had intimate pictures of the woman. She played key roles in many Tollywood films since 2016. After registering a FIR under various sections, the police took up investigation.