Man kills drunk son in Nizamabad

A man stabbed his son who was inebriated state to death here in Nizamabad town on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Thursday morning. CI Satyanarayana and town-II sub-inspector Sainath examined the killing spot and gathered information.



According to the CI Satyanarayana, the accused, Ramesh is said to have been fed up with his son Praveen Raj who used to go home everyday in drunk state and pick up a quarrel with his father. On Wednesday too, Praveen quarreled with his father, who stabbed wife knife in the victim's head in a fit of rage. Praveen who sustained serious injuries died on the spot. The victim had got married two years ago.

The CI registered a case and recovered the knife. An investigation is underway.