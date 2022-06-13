Man lands behind bars for thrashing mother & family members

Hyderabad: In a befitting lesson to a man, a local court on Monday sentenced a man to a jail term of seven and a half months for harassing and thrashing his mother and other relatives at Marredpally.

According to the police, man identified as Tuppati Sai Baba (40), a labourer and resident of Neredmet, reportedly went to his mother's home at Sanjeevaiah Nagar in Marredpally police station limits in drunkard state on Saturday night and created commotion in front of the house, he did not stop with that Tuppati Sai Baba took a hammer and damaged the door too. Later, his mother rushed the Marredpally police and informed them that her son regularly harassed his wife and children too.

The police, who took him into custody and produced him before court on Monday. The court awarded a jail term of six months initially and imposed a fine of Rs.1,350 on him. However, since he could not pay the fine, the court imposed another jail term of 45 days as well, Marredpally Inspector M Mattaiah said. He was shifted to the Chanchalguda Central Prison.