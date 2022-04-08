Man murdered by friends

In a gruesome act, a man was murdered in his house at Indira Nagar in Alwal here on Friday. The deceased was, Balakrishna, aged 31.

The police said, Balakrishna used to stay alone in his house, but we found packets of biryani and liquor bottles at the spot, indicating that there could have been a liquor party on Thursday night.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a group of friends was consuming liquor at Balakrishna's residence and the neighbours heard some noises of argument and screaming within a few minutes Bala's friends left the house. When the neighbours visited the house they found Balakrishna lying in a pool of blood. It is suspected that the friends might have argued over some personal matter and have murdered him.

CCTV footage in the surroundings is being verified to identify the culprits. Once the culprits are found, they will be booked and remanded to judicial custody, said the police.