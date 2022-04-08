  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Man murdered by friends

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

In a gruesome act, a man was murdered in his house at Indira Nagar in Alwal here on Friday.

Hyderabad: In a gruesome act, a man was murdered in his house at Indira Nagar in Alwal here on Friday. The deceased was, Balakrishna, aged 31.

The police said, Balakrishna used to stay alone in his house, but we found packets of biryani and liquor bottles at the spot, indicating that there could have been a liquor party on Thursday night.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a group of friends was consuming liquor at Balakrishna's residence and the neighbours heard some noises of argument and screaming within a few minutes Bala's friends left the house. When the neighbours visited the house they found Balakrishna lying in a pool of blood. It is suspected that the friends might have argued over some personal matter and have murdered him.

CCTV footage in the surroundings is being verified to identify the culprits. Once the culprits are found, they will be booked and remanded to judicial custody, said the police.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X