Man murders father in Golconda

Hyderabad: The Golconda residents woke up to the horrific murder incident after a man was murdered, allegedly by his son. The incident took place at Moti Darwaza in Golconda, police said on Monday.

The victim was identified as Saber, and his son Akhtar, are suspected to have had an argument over an unknown issue, after which Akhtar attacked Saber with a sharp object.

Saber's body was shifted to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

