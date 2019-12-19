Man sentenced to 7 years RI for sexually assaulting stepdaughter in Hyderabad

A man was sentenced to seven years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for raping three-and-a-half-year-old stepdaughter. The first-additional metropolitan sessions court which heard the case on Wednesday also imposed Rs 1000 fine to the convict.

The complaint against the convict was filed by his wife in March with the Nampally police. The woman said that she was staying with the accused after the death of her husband six years ago.

She said that the accused used to thrash her and her children and used to misbehave with her daughter also. "When she objected to his behaviour, the accused used to sexually assault her," said additional public prosecutor K Prathap Reddy. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against him under the POCSO Act and IPC. The accused was arrested and kept under judicial remand.

The police filed a charge sheet and produced him before the court which found him guilty and sentenced him.