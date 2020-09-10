Man sets himself afire near Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad

A man set himself on fire near Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad on Thursday. He is said to be depressed after losing his job due to the corona pandemic.

The man, a native of Kadtal in Mahabubnagar sustained serious injuries and was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. He used to work in a shopping complex before the pandemic and later lost his job. He was unable to find any job since then and slipped into depression.

The police said that they have noticed the man moving towards Ravindra Bharathi from Lakdikapool carrying a bottle of petrol.

He doused himself with petrol and set himself on fire, the police said. "The man claimed that he did not get justice even after the state bifurcation and asked the government to support him," the police added.

On noticing his act, the police posted on assembly duty rushed to him and doused the flames. They shifted him to the hospital in a vehicle. A case has been registered.