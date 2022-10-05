Man stabbed to death in Old City

Hyderabad: Panic triggered after a man was stabbed to death by a group of persons at Bhavaninagar in Old City on Tuesday night.

The man identified as Baqtiyar Qureshi alias Asaad Shooter, a resident of Rein Bazaar had come to meet some persons behind Anmol Hotel at Edi Bazaar when some persons attacked him with sharp edged weapons. He died on the spot due to severe bleeding, the police said.

Baqtiyar was previously involved in a murder case.

The police are probing the murder from all angles and three teams formed to nab the assailants.

A case is booked at Bhavaninagar police station.