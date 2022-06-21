Mana Ooru-Mana Badi will transform schools: Koppula

Jagtial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said that the 'Mana Ooru - Mana Badi' programme launched by the Telangana government would make government schools stand up to corporate schools.

He participated in the Mana Ooru- Mana Badi programme at Government Upper Primary High School in Pegadapally mandal headquarters in the district on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the programme was launched to provide quality education along with the creation of infrastructure in schools.

The Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes meant for the development of villages and towns. The Telangana government led by CM KCR put a special focus on developing each sector after coming to power.

Construction of projects, renovation of tanks, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes have been brought for the development of the agricultural sector. Plans have been drawn up to make public schools more accessible to poorer sections to impart corporate level education, Eshwar said.