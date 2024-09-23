Manair Chairman announces candidacy for Legislative Council elections

Karimnagar: Manair Educational Institutions Chairman, Kadari Anantha Reddy, officially declared his candidacy for the upcoming Legislative Council elections, scheduled for March 2025, from the Karimnagar Teachers’ Constituency. The announcement was made on Sunday.

Anantha Reddy, a prominent figure in the Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA), has garnered full support from the association for his bid in the Legislative Council elections. The TRSMA, along with Telangana junior and degree colleges associations, have extended their backing, bolstering his prospects.

Addressing the media, Anantha Reddy expressed optimism about securing a ticket from the BJP for the Council elections. He shared that the associations had met with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to advocate for his candidature.

Highlighting his personal journey, Anantha Reddy, an alumnus of a government school, voiced concerns about the current state of government schools. He said that many government institutions are grappling with inadequate infrastructure and a shortage of qualified teachers. If elected as MLC, he pledged to advocate for major reforms in the education sector and raise these issues in the Legislative Council.

He said that the state government should immediately resolve the GO 317 issue and release pending four DAs to all government employees. He added that government should give additional support to budget- private schools like providing concessions, property tax and power supply.

TRSMA State President S Narsi Reddy, General Secretary K Anil Kumar, and district leaders B Madhusudhan Reddy, A Ramachandra Reddy, and Sudhakar Reddy were present during the announcement.