Mancherial Congress factional feud intensifies amid clashes

Mancherial: Factional tensions within the Congress party in Mancherial district have intensified, with supporters of Minister Vivek and MLA KokkiralaPremSagar Rao (PSR) reportedly involved in repeated clashes. The recent defection of Jagan, a former PSR associate, to the Minister’s camp has further deepened the rift.

Tensions escalated in Tallapeta village of Dandepallimandal on SaddulaBathukamma, when AkulaDurga Prasad, a PSR faction leader, was allegedly attacked by rival group members. Police reportedly resorted to a lathi-charge, arrested four persons and launched a search for other suspects.

The unrest follows earlier confrontations involving rival supporters, including disputes over banners, political visits and a corporation meeting. Reports of a possible threat to Jagan Mohan Rao’s residence have heightened security concerns, though official confirmation is awaited.

Around 500 police personnel have reportedly been deployed along Mancherial’s bypass road for four days. Barricades remain in place, with traffic restricted to one-way movement as authorities monitor the situation.