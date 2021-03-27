Mancherial: Cyber fraudster held for cheating elderly

Mancherial: Srirampur inspector Billa Koteshwar Rao arrested an accuse who cheated elderly people in the name of helping them at the ATM centers.

Speaking to the media the inspector said, on complaint of victim, SI Mangilal investigated the case and arrested the accused.

Swindler who targeted elderly people and pretended to help them while they withdrew amount as he would find their PIN number of ATM card and withdraw the cash without their knowledge. He would exchange the ATM card with the similar ones and then withdraw money from there account.

Following the complaint of Ramaswamy who was cheated, police arrested the accused PK Swamy for exchanging his ATM card and for withdrawing Rs 58000 from a different ATM center from the victim's bank account.

Based on the ATM CCTV footage, police identified the culprit and seized two ATM cards and Rs 58000 from the accused. CI Billa koteshwar appreciated SI Mangilal, Constable Jayachandra, Srinu and Ravi for their timely actions.