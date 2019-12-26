Mancherial: Dalit Sangam leaders burn Manusmriti copies

Mancherial: Manusmriti should be destroyed, which creates differences between the people of different castes, said Bahujana Sankshema Sangham (BSS) and social justice union leaders. They burnt the copies of Manusmriti at IB Chowrasta in Mancherial on Thursday.

The union leaders said the people in the country have been enslaved by the upper caste people, who are not even ten percent in the country. Dr BR Ambedkar burned the Manusmriti copies on December 25 in 1927 at Mahad Cheruvu protest and since that day, people of weaker sections are burning the copies on the same day every year.

Stating that Dr. BR Ambedkar had destroyed the Manusmirti copies, which is unlawful and exploits the weaker sections of people, the leaders criticized the Telangana government for continuing the Manusmriti. They demanded the government for social justice and to support the rights of Dalits in the country. Rather than working for the sake of a few upper caste people, the government should work for the benefit of majority of the people, they said.

Telangana Vidyavantula Vedika State secretary G Ravinder Rao, Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangam leader K Ravindar, Sripathi, and R Rajesham, Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Sangam leaders Mohan, Chandramouli, Dalita Ikyavedika leaders Devi Pochaiah, CITU leaders Ravi, Prakash and others were present.