  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Mancherial: Four die after roof of mine collapses in Singareni

Four die after roof of mine collapses in Singareni
x

Four die after roof of mine collapses in Singareni (Photo/eenadu)

Highlights

Four people were dead after roof of mine collapsed here SRP-3 of Srirampur Singareni mine in Mancherial.

Four people were dead after roof of mine collapsed here SRP-3 of Srirampur Singareni mine in Mancherial. The employees who were working in the underground mine were dead after being buried under the debris following the roof collapse.

The deceased were identified as Krishna Reddy (59), Lakshmaiah (60), Chandrasekhar (29) and Narsimha Raju (30). The rescue team of Singareni Colleiries rushed to the spot and launched the rescue measures. More details are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X