Mancherial: Four die after roof of mine collapses in Singareni

Four people were dead after roof of mine collapsed here SRP-3 of Srirampur Singareni mine in Mancherial. The employees who were working in the underground mine were dead after being buried under the debris following the roof collapse.

The deceased were identified as Krishna Reddy (59), Lakshmaiah (60), Chandrasekhar (29) and Narsimha Raju (30). The rescue team of Singareni Colleiries rushed to the spot and launched the rescue measures. More details are awaited.