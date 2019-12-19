Mancherial: Interstate thieves gang held

Mancherial: The police on Thursday arrested five interstate thieves and recovered gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 16 lakh from them. The accused have been identified as Chandu Heera Batkal, Prabhu



Nagesh Chintal, Venkati Bhima Dandekar, Aman Khurade and Suraj Pundalik. The police are yet to arrest the other two - Subhash and Sunil. All the accused belong to different parts of Maharashtra.

Disclosing the details to media persons here, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said that Chandu and Prabhu used to identify the locked houses before decamping with the valuables by breaking through the vulnerable targets late in the night. The duo used to sell the stolen property to Venkati, Aman and Suraj who are based at Warora in Maharashtra. So far, the gang involved in 17 thefts spread across Mancherial and Asifabad districts.

Based on reliable information, the police arrested Chandu and Prabhu during a vehicle check outside the Mancherial Railway Station. Later, a police team went to Warora and arrested the other three. DCP D Uday Kumar, Mancherial ACP Ch Lakshminarayana, Inspector ML Muthi Lingaiah and Task Force Inspector Kumaraswamy were among others present at the press conference.