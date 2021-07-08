Mancherial: Rare surgery at AIMS Hospital

Mancherial: Agastya Institute Of medical science (AIMS) Dr Srinivas operated a rare Limb reconstruction surgery through Rail Road System on the leg of a patient successfully here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Hans India, Daripalli Srinivas said, 38, patient were hit by a bus in a road accident 25 years ago and sustained severe injuries and damaged bone, muscle and blood vessels.

However, over the past 25 years the patient underwent five surgery in different hospitals on different occasions. Osteomyelitis is an infection of the bones caused by damage to the blood vessels due to lack of muscle on the bone and thus the bone breaks and goes to the infected Non-union.

Skin damage caused by infection can lead to ulcer. The surgery is one of its kind in the medical history and has been successful. On the occasion, the patient and his wife thanked Dr Srinivas for the operation and expressed gratitude towards the medical staff for conducting the surgery at a low cost which would otherwise cost them millions.