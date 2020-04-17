Mancherial reports first coronavirus case among 7 new cases in Telangana

Telangana state on Friday reported seven new coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases to 707. Out of the total new cases, five of them reported in Suryapet, one in Jogulamba-Gadwal district and in Mancherial district.

Mancherial district has reported the first-ever coronavirus case today. A woman from Mutharaopalli of Chennur mandal in Mancherial was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad following an illness. However, she died on April 14 while undergoing treatment.

The doctors had collected the samples before her death and sent to the laboratory and the reports which arrived today stated that the woman was infected with the coronavirus. Following this, health officials announced high-alert in Mutharaopalli.

Meanwhile, the officials also trying to find out details of the people who moved closely with the woman.