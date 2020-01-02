Mancherial: Say no to plastic, welcome jute bags

Mancherial: Representatives of Velugu Foundation distributed jute bags to the people at vegetable market in Mancherial on Thursday.



Velugu Foundation founder Vennampalli Ravinder and members Ramprakash and Mamidala Lakshminarayana called upon the people to say goodbye to plastic items and welcome jute and cotton bags.

They took out a rally in the town and created awareness among the people on the ill effects of plastic on environment.

Former municipal chairman Mangilal Somani, Krishna Kumar and others participated in the jute bag distribution.