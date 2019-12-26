Mancherial: Take Green Challenge as social responsibility

Mancherial: Deputy Commissioner of Police Uday Kumar Reddy called upon the people to participate in Green Challenge as a social responsibility as part of the challenge taken up by MP Joginepalli Santosh Kumar.

Reddy planted saplings at Mancherial DCP office on Wednesday. He asked the staff, from home guards to higher officers to plant saplings to protect the environment and give safe environment to the future generations. He asked the people to plant at least three saplings and to protect them.

