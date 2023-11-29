Live
Just In
Manchu Manoj campaigns for Pilot Rohith Reddy
Vikarabad: Telugu movie actor Manchu Manoj on Tuesday campaigned for the BRS Tandur candidate Pilot Rohith Reddy, along with the latter’s wife Arthi Reddy, by taking part in a car rally. While appealing to voters to back Reddy, Manoj attributed his support for the ruling party’s nominee, ‘who is his good friend’, because of his ‘good work’.
The actor stated that although Reddy had not invited him to join the rally, their friendship and the latter’s ‘good heart’ had made him to come to Tandur.He claimed that the BRS victory has already been decided, but the ‘candidate’s bumper majority should be heard in the national capital’.
Manoj asserted that Reddy has changed the face of Tandur to resemble Hyderabad. He said ‘If people ensure his win more development works would be taken up’. The actor pointed out that like the late TDP leaders BhumaNagi Reddy and his wife Shoba Nagi Reddy, many from Allgadda (Kurnool district) and Tirupati had settled in Tandur. ‘This is the reason for my liking for the Tandurgadda. The settlers are being taken care of by the locals like their own children’, as he put it.
Manjo promised the gathering to come back to Tandur after Reddy’s win to inaugurate Ambedkar and BC Bhavans.