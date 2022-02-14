Manda Krishna demands KCR's apology

Hyderabad: Magida Reservation Porata Samithi leader Manda Krishna Madiga has demanded apologies from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for making controversial comments against the Constitution. He said the comments were nothing but insulting BR Ambedkar, who is regarded as the architect of the Constitution.

Speaking to the media, he said the CM should rub his nose on floor and tender his apologies to people. Stating that there is nothing wrong in having different opinions about the Constitution, he said it would be nothing but arrogance to demand re-drafting of the statute . Manda Krishna asked KCR if he was planning to bring in his own constitution. He asked the CM as to why he is constructing 125-foot statue of Ambedkar, when he did not like the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar? The MRPS would hold a round-table conference on the issue and chalk out its future course of action on KCR's comments.

Targeting Chinna Jeeyar swami , he said society was still witnessing inequalities due to the presence of persons like Jeeyar, adding that the unveiling of the statue of Ramanuja Charya was a classic example of the same. Stating that Ramanuja Charya was renowned as Samantha Murthy as he treated everybody, including Dalits, as equals 1,000 years back, Manda Krishna alleged that Chinna Jeeyar was promoting politicians and industrialists besides doing business with them. He made it clear that the seer was not the real disciple of Ramanuja Charya. He pointed out Jeeyar had unveiled the statue by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead of Dalit President Ramnath Kovind.