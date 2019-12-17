Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Mandamarri: National safety award for SCCL

Mandamarri: National safety award for SCCL
Highlights

Ramakrishnapur Opencast mine of Mandamarri area of SCCL, got first prize for longest accident-free period for the years 2014, 2015 and 2016 in largest...

Mandamarri: Ramakrishnapur Opencast mine of Mandamarri area of SCCL, got first prize for longest accident-free period for the years 2014, 2015 and 2016 in largest open cast mine category.

At a function held on Monday at Vignyan Bhavan, New Delhi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu presented the award to the officials. The event was also chaired by Minister for State Independent Charge Labour and Employment Santhosh Kumar Gangewar, Secretary for Ministry of Labour and Employment Heeralal Samaria, Joint Secretary for Ministry of Labour and Employment Kalpana and R Subramaniyam, DGMS.

From SCCL Director (Operations), General Manager (Safety) S Chandrashekar, General Manager (Education) Nagabhushan Reddy, Project Officer M Raghavulu, RK OCP S Madhusudhan and K Rajakumar, union representative of RKP OCP attended the event.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top