Mandamarri: National safety award for SCCL

Mandamarri: Ramakrishnapur Opencast mine of Mandamarri area of SCCL, got first prize for longest accident-free period for the years 2014, 2015 and 2016 in largest open cast mine category.



At a function held on Monday at Vignyan Bhavan, New Delhi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu presented the award to the officials. The event was also chaired by Minister for State Independent Charge Labour and Employment Santhosh Kumar Gangewar, Secretary for Ministry of Labour and Employment Heeralal Samaria, Joint Secretary for Ministry of Labour and Employment Kalpana and R Subramaniyam, DGMS.

From SCCL Director (Operations), General Manager (Safety) S Chandrashekar, General Manager (Education) Nagabhushan Reddy, Project Officer M Raghavulu, RK OCP S Madhusudhan and K Rajakumar, union representative of RKP OCP attended the event.