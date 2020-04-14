Mango farmers seek purchase centres at Jagtial

Jagtial: The ongoing lockdown and unexpected rains caused untold problems to the mango growers of Karimnagar district.



Mangoes produced in Jagtial district are famous and will be exported to other States also. Merchants from other States like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal will come her and will export mangoes from here. They will be supplied to Hyderabad, Nizamabad and Warangal districts also. Crores of rupees business will be done in the district.

But due to the coronavirus threat, purchasing not yet started as the merchants did not come to the district with the lockdown orders implemented across the nation.

Mango plantation was taken up in around 40,000 acres of land in the district. The mango farmers were depressed as there is no chance of merchants from other States coming here and purchasing and requesting the government to purchase their produce and bail them out of their problems.

They sought the government to open purchase centres to buy mangoes just like they opened for paddy and other grains across the State.