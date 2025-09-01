Mann Ki Baat an inspiration for every Indian: Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad: BJP State chief N Ramchander Rao said that Mann Ki Baat is an inspiration for every citizen of the country.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed through his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, inspiring millions with reflections on India’s cultural heritage, social values, and developmental strides. In Telangana, Ramchander Rao led a special gathering at Booth No. 204 in Tarnaka Division of the Secunderabad Assembly Constituency to mark the occasion on Sunday.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from Booth Presidents, Division Presidents, senior party leaders, and grassroots workers. Attendees tuned in collectively to hear the Prime Minister’s message, which Ramchandra Rao described as “a source of inspiration for every Indian.”

Highlighting a poignant moment from the broadcast, Ramchander Rao noted Prime Minister Modi’s reference to Telangana Liberation Day, observed on September 17.

He emphasized the symbolic significance of the date, which also marks the Prime Minister’s birthday, and praised Modi’s tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s role in Hyderabad’s integration through Operation Polo.

“It is a matter of pride for every Telangana resident that our Prime Minister reminds us of the sacrifices and vision that shaped our state’s history,” Rao said. He lauded Mann Ki Baat as a powerful platform that connects the Prime Minister directly with citizens, offering guidance and fostering national unity.