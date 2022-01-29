Man's body with severed head found in Sangareddy

The body of a realtor with severed head was found under BDL police station limits in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district on Saturday.



According to the police, a missing case was registered against the victim, Kadavath Raju Naik (32), a native of Velimela thanda on January 26. During the investigation, the police learned that Raju Naik was murdered. However, his severed head was found in Indrakaran village outskirts while the torso was found near the backwaters of Singur project in Pulkal mandal.

The police recovered the severed head and torso and sent them for post-mortem. They registered a case and launched an investigation.

The police suspect that a land dispute ensued to the murder of Raju Naik. They arrested seven suspects in the case who are being questioned.

On January 11, a severed head of a man was found at idol's feet under Chintapalli police station in Nalgonda district and his torso was found under bricks on the second floor of an under construction building in Vanasthalipuram two days later. The man who is said to be mentally ill had left his home around four to five years ago, and had been residing in different places.