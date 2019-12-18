Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Manukota set for all-round growth: Minister Satyavathi Rathod

Manukota set for all-round growth: Minister Satyavathi Rathod
Highlights

The work on upgradation of Mahabubabad Area Hospital would be commenced soon, Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women Development Satyavathi Rathod

Mahabubabad: The work on upgradation of Mahabubabad Area Hospital would be commenced soon, Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women Development Satyavathi Rathod said. Inaugurating an Urban Health Centre in Mahabubabad, also known as Manukota, on Wednesday, she said that the State government was taking welfare measures aimed at improving mother and child health.

"Amma Vodi, which provides direct cash transfer to individual accounts of pregnant women, and the KCR Kits that provide 16 vital items necessary to keep newborn babies (neonates) warm and hygienic, are the two flagship schemes the State government had rolled out for the benefit of poor and downtrodden," Rathod said. Referring to the Helpline number 102, she said that the government is also providing free travel for pregnant women from their homes to the care centre and dropping them back.

The overall infant mortality rate (IMR) in Telangana has come down significantly, she said, attributing credit to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The government sanctioned Rs 60 crore for the upgradation of Area hospital and works would be grounded soon, she said.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah said that government had sanctioned two more health centres in the district.

Despite economic recession, the State Government is continuing its tradition of distributing clothes to poor Hindu, Muslim and Christians, Rathod said, distributing Christmas clothes to beneficiaries in another programme. "Although the previous governments had neglected the development of Mahabubabad region, a host of measures have been taken up by the TRS Government for its all-round growth," Rathod said. Zilla Parishad Chairperson A Bindu and Mahabubabad MLA B Shankar Naik were among others present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests19 Dec 2019 1:28 PM GMT

Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests

Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets video
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in Bangalore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in...


Top