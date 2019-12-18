Manukota set for all-round growth: Minister Satyavathi Rathod

Mahabubabad: The work on upgradation of Mahabubabad Area Hospital would be commenced soon, Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women Development Satyavathi Rathod said. Inaugurating an Urban Health Centre in Mahabubabad, also known as Manukota, on Wednesday, she said that the State government was taking welfare measures aimed at improving mother and child health.



"Amma Vodi, which provides direct cash transfer to individual accounts of pregnant women, and the KCR Kits that provide 16 vital items necessary to keep newborn babies (neonates) warm and hygienic, are the two flagship schemes the State government had rolled out for the benefit of poor and downtrodden," Rathod said. Referring to the Helpline number 102, she said that the government is also providing free travel for pregnant women from their homes to the care centre and dropping them back.

The overall infant mortality rate (IMR) in Telangana has come down significantly, she said, attributing credit to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The government sanctioned Rs 60 crore for the upgradation of Area hospital and works would be grounded soon, she said.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah said that government had sanctioned two more health centres in the district.

Despite economic recession, the State Government is continuing its tradition of distributing clothes to poor Hindu, Muslim and Christians, Rathod said, distributing Christmas clothes to beneficiaries in another programme. "Although the previous governments had neglected the development of Mahabubabad region, a host of measures have been taken up by the TRS Government for its all-round growth," Rathod said. Zilla Parishad Chairperson A Bindu and Mahabubabad MLA B Shankar Naik were among others present.