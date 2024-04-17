Many candidates from TG crack UPSC exams with flying colours

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam has released the final results for the UPSC examination 2023.

A few names of the top rankers from Telangana, including four candidates from the Telugu States, are in the list of top 100 rankers.

Numerous candidates from the two Telugu States have excelled in the examination, with four candidates making it to the list of top 100 rankers. Other candidates who secured ranks below 500 include: Ravula Jayasimha Reddy (104), Penkeesu Dheeraj Reddy (173), Nimmanapalli Pradeep Reddy (382), Nandiraju Sri Meghana Devi (411), Gobbilla Krishnasreevastav (444), Banna Venkatesh (467), Kadumuri Hari Prasad Raju (475), Poola Dhanush (480) and Adusumilli Monica (487).

The last ranker from the Telugu States is Govada Navyasree, who secured the 995th rank. Interestingly, many of the selected candidates are already serving in the civil services, having secured ranks in the previous year's examination. Some of them are currently undergoing training in various Central government training institutions.

Toppers keen to work for betterment of society

Merugu Kaushik,a civil engineer from Jangaon, secured AIR-82 in the UPSC. He expressed his lifelong desire to contribute to society, which motivated him to pursue civil service exams. Completing his civil engineering degree from Osmania University, he credits his success to his parents' encouragement and mentorship. Kaushik hopes to serve in Telangana and believes that the IAS offers diverse opportunities to work for the welfare of people.

K N Chandana Jahnavi, ranked 50th and hailing from Hyderabad, aims for a civil service posting, with Telangana cadre as her first choice. Despite it being her third attempt, she's satisfied with her performance, attributing success to consistency over long study hours. Jahnavi stresses the importance of staying updated on current affairs and dedicating daily time to preparation.

Penkeesu Dheeraj Reddy, who secured AIR-173, said, “Being a civil servant is a prestigious position yet a tough exam. Right from the start, we're in leadership roles, responsible for citizen welfare. I did not expect to clear the exam, and I am already gearing up for next year's prelims. My parents supported my studies, fulfilling my father's dream.”

Jayasimha Reddy, who secured AIR-104 and hails from Warangal, said, “I began preparing for the civil services examination three years ago after graduating. This is my third attempt. I prepared independently and also sought mock interview services from a few coaching institutions.”