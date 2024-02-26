Many Cong leaders await nominated posts allocation

Karimnagar: The Congress party, which has come to power in the state after a long time, is taking careful steps in the matter of nominated posts. In that backdrop CM A Revanth Reddy’s Delhi tour assumed importance.

While optimism surrounds the anticipation of nominated positions being decided before the elections, reliable sources indicate that the Congress government is likely to finalise these appointments post-parliamentary elections but before the local body elections.

Recognising the importance of filling crucial state-level positions, Congress leaders are eager to acknowledge the contributions of those who stood by the party during challenging times.

In contrast to past disappointments, where activists hoping for posts in the BRS government were left dismayed, the Congress aims to break this trend. The party vows to prioritise committed members who have been loyal during challenging periods. If this is the case, many leaders are running circles around ministers especially since Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, and MLC Jeevan Reddy are actively involved in the selection process, engaging with MLAs and key leaders under their jurisdiction.

In the joint district, key posts like Chairman of Satavahana Urban Development Authority (SUDA), chairman of market committees, and directors of state-level corporations are generating considerable interest, with numerous candidates emerging from various constituencies.

Notably, leaders such as KK Mahender Reddy, who contested against KTR in Siricilla, and others like Meneni Rohit Rao, Ramya Rao, Komatireddy Narender Reddy, and Vodithala Pranav, are seen as main contenders for state-level nominated posts.

It is learned that it has been decided to consider the recommendations of Karimnagar and Ramagundam Urban Committees along with Jeevan Reddy and Juvvadi Narsim Rao. There are leaders of village and mandal level who are hoping for the positions of the governing bodies of temples under the endowment.