Many glass symbols in Telangana polls worrying BJP and Jana Sena

Hyderabad: With Telangana assembly elections around the corner, the election symbols are confusing the major parties. Jana Sena is the symbol of the glass. Jana Sena is contesting with BJP in the current elections.

They fielded their candidates in 8 seats in the state. In these constituencies, the election officials have allotted the glass symbol to the Jana Sena. Independents were also given the same symbol in other seats. This development is now causing rumblings in the ranks of BJP and Jana Sena.

Leaders of both the parties are worried that many voters may cast their vote thinking that they are Jana Sena after seeing the glass sign. With this, efforts are being made to explain the symbol so that the voters can understand it. BRS party is also haunted by the same problem. Symbols like road roller, roti maker, similar to the car symbol are disturbing the pink party. BRS leaders also complained to the Central Election Commission about this.