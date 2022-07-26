Many TRS leaders willing to join BJP, claims Eatala

Mahabubnagar: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender stated that BJP is the only party in Telangana that is fighting for the cause of the people and raising their issues continuously and has emerged as the most effective alternative party against the ruling TRS in the State.

While taking part in a programme 'Prajala Gosa BJP Bharoas' Etala Rajender visited Kavermmapet of Jadcherla municipality in Mahbubnagar district on Monday, the BJP leader said that if the BJP high command directs him, he is ready to contest against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao from any constituency.

During the BJP party flag hoisting ceremony, many local TRS, Congress and other party leaders joined BJP party in the presence of Eatala Rajender.

Speaking on the occasion, Etala Rajender said that many TRS leaders and MLAs are in regular touch with him and they all have expressed their desire to join the BJP. He also claimed that many Congress leaders will join the BJP party soon.

Etala said that both the TRS and Congress are the two sides of the same coin. He said even though if any candidate from the Congress party wins as MLA, he will ultimately join the TRS party. Therefore, he indicated people should not believe the Congress party and its leaders are acting as cat on a wall and can jump into any party of their choice based on the situation, observed Etala.

The Huzurabad MLA predicted that in the next Assembly elections, BJP party will definitely win maximum number of seats in the State and will emerge as the most effective alternative party to the TRS party in the State.