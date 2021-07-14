Top
Maoist leader Ravula Ranjith surrenders in Hyderabad

Maoist leader and platoon commander Ravula Ranjith alias Srikanth surrendered before DGP Mahender Reddy here in Hyderabad on Wednesday. At present, Ranjith is serving as forest battalion committee chief.

Ravula Ranjith had lost his father due to the various health issues two years ago. Ranjith's health condition also worsened in the recent times following which he surrendered before police.

Ranjith was born in Bekkal village of Mugdur mandal of Siddipet district. He will be presented before media by the police soon.

