Maoists torch JCB in Kothgudem district

Kothagudem: Maoists allegedly torched a JCB near Gorkonda village of Cherla mandal in the district on Sunday night. The JCB was hired by forest department for trench work near Gorkonda forest area. The vehicle was kept at work site as it required some repairs.

The local police also suspect the role of villagers, who were losing their podu lands, in the incident. Cherla Circle Inspector Ashok along with staff visited the incident site and started inquiry.

The incident have occured in Cherla Agency after a long gap, police said.