Marathon from Necklace Road to Gachibowli Flagged Off by CP Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad : A marathon from Necklace Road to Gachibowli was held on Sunday, attracting many runners from across the city. The event was officially started by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Srinivas Reddy, who waved the flag to kick off the race.

People of all ages and fitness levels participated in the marathon, including professional runners, fitness enthusiasts, and local residents. The marathon aimed to promote health and fitness among the people of Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, CP Srinivas Reddy praised the participants and emphasized the importance of such activities for community health. "It's great to see so many people come out to run and stay fit. Events like these bring the community together and promote a healthy lifestyle," he said.

The marathon route took runners through various parts of the city, with water stations and medical teams available to support them. The race ended at Gachibowli, where runners celebrated their participation with friends and family.

The event was not just about fitness, it also brought people together, creating a sense of community and shared purpose.