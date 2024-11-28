Market committee should work for farmers’ welfare: Veerlapalli

Shadnagar: The new governing body of the market committee should work with the aim of farmers’ welfare and earn a good name, said MLA Veerlapalli Shankar here on Wednesday.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, State Chairman of the Warehousing Corporation Nageswara Rao, and MLA Veerlapalli Shankar participated in the swearing-in ceremony of the new governing body of the agricultural market committee in Shadnagar town on Wednesday.

Addressing on the occasion, the MLA said that the governing body of the market committee was selected very transparently and collectively. He urged the newly formed governing body to be accessible to farmers and provide all kinds of assistance and cooperation. He also said that it is the responsibility of the governing body to ensure that farmers are not cheated by middlemen.

He mentioned that the state government is working hard for the welfare of farmers. He explained that loans worth Rs 180 crore were waived for 24,000 farmers in the constituency.

He accused the BRS government of neglecting public welfare completely by incurring debts of Rs 7 lakh crore in ten years of rule.

The MLA said that he won as an MLA due to the hard work of activists and the blessings of the people, and he would work selflessly for the development of Shadnagar without any scope for corruption.

He explained that power is not permanent, but the development we do will remain permanent. He mentioned that due to the dilapidated condition of the government college in the town, the construction of the college was undertaken with the cooperation of donors to ensure that poor students do not face any difficulties. He said that efforts are being made to complete the construction work quickly and make it accessible to students.

He stated that he would move forward with the aim of developing the constituency. He mentioned that with the cooperation of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, an integrated school was established in Kondurg in the constituency.

He explained that efforts are being made to construct a stadium on 10 acres in Kondurg mandal to ensure that athletes do not face any difficulties. He also said that funds were sanctioned to develop the mini stadium in the town with all facilities. He requested Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao to establish an agricultural market committee in the backward Kondurg mandal as part of the development.

He also requested the establishment of cold storage for farmers, to which the minister responded positively.

The event was attended by State Chairman of the Warehousing Corporation Nageswara Rao, former MLAs Pratap Reddy and Kishtayya, the new governing body of the market committee, farmers, leaders, activists, and others.