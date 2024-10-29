Markets in city bursting at the seams ahead of Diwali

Hyderabad: With the festival of lights drawing close, city markets are bustling with enthusiastic shoppers. The vibrant hubs are packed with people looking for both traditional and contemporary products at this festival. According to the traders, the hustle and bustle has picked up compared to last year.

The lanes and by lanes of Begum Bazar and Secunderabad are filled with customers; crowds are seen carrying bags filled with festive goodies.

Also this year, compared to last year, several roadside stalls consisting of several vibrant Diwali goodies have decked up in several residential colonies. Roadside stalls and markets are filled with a wide variety of diyas (earthen lamps), catering to the diverse tastes and aesthetics of customers. From simple clay lamps to intricately designed ones that include water light diyas and many more.

Traders said that the sales are slowly picking up, right from lighting to decorative items to crackers. The prices of diyas and other decorative items vary according to the style. Traditional diyas are being sold for prices ranging from Rs five to Rs 20 per piece, while decorative ones are priced between Rs 80 and Rs 200 each. Along with traditional diyas, there is also a growing demand this year for fancy varieties, including electric diyas, water light diyas, and more. There has been a 10 to 15 per cent increase in prices on various products.

"Diwali is incomplete without crackers, and we are expecting a positive response. With just two days to go, we're hopeful for a good turnout, especially since this year, the cracker stalls have stocked up on green crackers," said a salesperson from Shanti Fire Works.

Ramesh Yadav, who sells handicrafts and decorative items at his store in Begum Bazar, said, "Floating and scented diyas, as well as battery-operated water diyas, are quite popular among customers, so I've stocked up on these this year. We've been receiving a good response, and with just two days left until the festival, we are fully stocked and ready to welcome more customers."

"We have stocked up on various decorative items this year, anticipating good business, and it's slowly picking up. Last weekend, we saw a heavy rush in the market. Due to the increase in raw material prices, we've raised the price of terracotta diyas by five per cent this year,” said Sravanti, a diya seller at Pot Market, Secunderabad.