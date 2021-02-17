Markfed building to be constructed with `63 lakh: Minister Vemula

Nizamabad: The TRS government is going to construct Markfed building at district headquarters at a cost of Rs 63.53 lakh, which will help farmers, informed R&B and Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy. He laid foundation for the construction of Markfed building in Nizamabad on Tuesday.

Later addressing the gathering, Minister Prashanth Reddy said Markfed office was opened 50 years ago and faced several problems without having its own building. The office structure is top priority as Markfed State Chairman was from the district and the building was funded by the efforts of Markfed Chairman Mara Gangareddy, the Minister added.

Reddy hoped that building construction would be completed at the earliest, so that it would always be available to farmers of the district. Infrastructure would be provided for rapid development in agriculture and industrial, he added.

Urban legislator Ganesh Gupta presided over the programme, in which District Collector C Narayana Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Vittal Rao, City Mayor Neetu Kiran, MLCs VG Goud and Akula Lalita, Markfed State Chairman Mara Gangareddy, Markfed State Managing Director Yadireddy, DCMS chairman, officials, public representatives and others participated.