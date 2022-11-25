Marri Shashidhar joins BJP in New Delhi

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Former Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy joined the BJP In New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal.

Marri Shashidhar Reddy was accompanied to the capital by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP Rajya Sabha Member Dr K Laxman, and other saffron party members. Reddy resigned from Congress on November 22, it is well known.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal welcomed Marri Shashidhar Reddy and predicted that the BJP's strength in Telangana will grow as a result of Reddy's induction. He also expressed confidence that the TRS and family rule would end in Telangana.

Sarbanand Sonowal said that "people will see that BJP will form a government in Telangana."